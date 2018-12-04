Human Rights Week: Gilani, Mirwaiz detained at home, Malik in jail

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities continued to place the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house detention and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in police station in Srinagar.

The detention of the leaders is aimed at preventing them from spearheading campaign to highlight human rights abuses committed by the Indian forces during the ongoing human rights week in the occupied territory.

Syed Ali Gilani continues to remain under house detention since 2010. He was released on a few occasions for necessary medical check-ups. Recently, Gilani was allowed to move to his native Sopore area to condole his daughter over the demise of her husband. On returning home, the APHC Chairman was again placed under house arrest.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar on Monday, the day the Human Rights week commenced in the occupied territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik, who was arrested from his Maisuma house last month, was taken to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar after he complained of back pain on Monday. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

On the other hand, the spokesman of the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement strongly condemned the continued house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and arrest of Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while he was proceeding towards Kulgam to express solidarity with the families of martyred youth.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested over two dozen youth and APHC leader, Bilal Siddiqi, in Srinagar, Pulwama, Sopore and Baramulla areas.

Like this: Like Loading...