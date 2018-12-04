India trying to erode J&K’s disputed status

India asked to end rights abuses in IOK

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has said that India is introducing one after another method to erode the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and change the demographic composition of the territory.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said the plan to amend the rules and procedures governing the issuance of Permanent Resident Certificates is part of the Doval doctrine, which India has borrowed from Israel. The leaders said that the policy was meant to put pressure on the Kashmiri people to surrender their legitimate struggle for right to self-determination. However, the leadership reiterated that the Kashmiris were resilient to withstand all Indian state repression, but not to budge an inch from their position. The leadership denounced the arrest of Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, Muhammad Yasin Butt and dozens of other Hurriyat leaders during raids on their houses after they led candle light demonstrations in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week in the occupied territory.

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails. He said the mass shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian prisons is being done clandestinely even without informing the detainees’ families.

The High Court Bar Association at its executive body meeting in Srinagar denounced the arrest of the mother and two sisters of a freedom activist and the subsequent shifting of the sisters to New Delhi on the fake charge of being involved in the killing of a BJP leader and his brother. The Bar Association also made it clear to India that any attempt to alter the demography of Jammu and Kashmir would be opposed, tooth and nail.

The authorities continued to place Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and Muhammad Yasin Malik in police custody in Srinagar. The detention is aimed at preventing the leaders from spearheading a campaign to highlight human rights abuses committed by the Indian forces in the occupied territory.

A mob of Hindu extremists set blaze a truck on the charge of transporting cows and buffaloes in Kathua district of Jammu region.

In Istanbul, more than 200 representatives of 40 countries through a resolution unanimously passed at an international conference expressed concern over the ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. The resolution was moved by the Member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, in the International Congress of the Union of Muslim Communities, organized by the Economic and Social Research Center popularly known as ESAM. The resolution demanded an immediate end to the human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...