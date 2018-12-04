India using every tactic to erode J&K’s disputed status: JRL

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has said that India is repeatedly devising means and methods to erode and undermine the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by fiddling with the state subject laws in order to change the demographic composition of the territory.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said the new controversy about Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs), as reported in media, is part of the Doval doctrine borrowed from Israel.

“This policy of assaulting Kashmiris on physical, economical and psychological accounts in order to put intense pressure on them to give up their legitimate struggle is well known by now,” the leadership said. “But what New Delhi refuses to acknowledge is that it may have groups of collaborators in the form of regional pro-India parties who for the lust of chair help India in taking illegitimate roots in Kashmir, but the people of Kashmir for past over seven decades in general and three decades in particular have withstood severe Indian state repression with full resilience and strong resolve and have not budged an inch from striving for their basic right. And that is what they will continue to do so, come what may,” it said.

The JRL statement comes amid reports that the governor’s administration was contemplating changes in the procedures and rules governing issuance of permanent resident certificates in Jammu and Kashmir.

The JRL deplored that these regional parties which could have represented Kashmiris’ interests in New Delhi instead always chose to dance to New Delhi’s tune when on chair, and once out of it, became public sympathizers again for the sake of chair, thus exploiting people either way.

Referring to a statement of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh that ‘J&K is an integral part of India’, the JRL said, “It is a fact that by way of its huge military might, New Delhi controls the territory of J&K and rulers over it, but by virtue of people’s will, the government of India knows it does not. And that is precisely why it refuses to honour its commitment of giving the people of J&K the right to self-determination and resolving the internationally-accepted Kashmir dispute”.

JRL said that no amount of repetition that Kashmir is an integral part story could undermine the historical and ground realities of the dispute.

The JRL condemned the continued detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik and expressed serious concern over his deteriorating health in jail. It also denounced continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. It reiterated its appeal to people to observe human rights week by strongly registering their protest and resentment against human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...