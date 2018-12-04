Lawyers, traders voice to protect state subject law

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, High Court Bar Association and Kashmir Economic Alliance – an amalgam of several trade bodies – have expressed serious concern over media reports about governor administration’s plan to change the procedure for acquiring Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) in the territory.

The High Court Bar Association at a meeting of its Executive Committee in Srinagar said, “It’s an attempt to alter the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, which is not acceptable.”

The HCBA said, “The members were of the opinion that though Governor Satypal Malik has clarified that his administration was not making or considering any change in the procedure governing the issuance of PRCs in Jammu and Kashmir, but… from the statement of a senior leader of BJP and former deputy chief minister of the territory, Kavinder Gupta, who admitted that the administration was contemplating to simplify the procedure for grant of PRCs – is thus obvious that a process has been initiated to change the procedure for issuing PRCs.”

The HCBA members also expressed anguish over the arrest of the mother and two sisters of a freedom activist and the subsequent shifting of the two sisters to New Delhi on the fake charge of being involved in the killing of a BJP leader and his brother. The members also expressed concern over the falling health of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and demanded his immediate release.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Kashmir Economic Alliance while referring to reports about possible change in PRCs rules said, “Such development is nothing but part of larger conspiracy against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.”

KEA Chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan in his statement said that issuance of PRCs shouldn’t be confused with the grant of basic facilities like electricity, road and water.

