Sehrai says India has usurped all rights of Kashmiris

Srinagar, December 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that India has been suppressing since decades all the basic freedoms and fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people guaranteed by international human rights law.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India. He said that the Kashmiri political prisoners were implicated in fake cases and subjected to ill-treatment in jails and denied basic facilities including medical aid.

The TeH Chairman said that the mass shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to Indian prisons was being done clandestinely even without informing the detainees’ families. This has added to the miseries of the parents whose loved ones have been languishing in jails for their only crime of demanding resolution of the Kashmir dispute, he said.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai hailed the services and sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri prisoners. He appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of unabated arrests and re-arrest of detainees. He demanded unconditional release of all Hurriyat leader and activists including Altaf Ahmed Shah, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwaal, Muhammad Yousuf Falai, Abdul Ghani Butt, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Umar Aadil Dar, Aashiq Hussain Naarchor and Nasir Abdullah Ganai.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai also denounced in strong terms the continued detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, by the occupation authorities and termed it as travesty of justice. He expressed concern over the worsening health of Yasin Malik in the detention. He said that frequent and prolonged incarcerations had taken a heavy toll on the health of the JKLF Chairman. He maintained that no amount of intimidation can prevent the Hurriyat leadership from speaking the truth and serving its cause.

