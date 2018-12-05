Crackdown on Hurriyat leaders denounced

Outsiders’ appointments violation of law

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has strongly condemned the crackdown operations launched by the Indian forces on pro-freedom leaders and activists to prevent them from observing the human rights week in the territory.

The resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the human rights week is being observed to draw the attention of the world community towards the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory. The leaders pointed out that whosoever raised his voice against Indian brutalities was rewarded with punishment under the draconian Public Safety Act.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations in their separate statements also condemned the raids on the houses of resistance leaders and political activists ahead of the Human Rights Day, observed on 10th of December every year across the world.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in his statement said that the contemplated change into the procedure of issuing Permanent Resident Certificates by the authorities was a deliberate attempt to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, heeding to the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, hundreds of traders under the umbrella of ‘Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj’ held a protest rally in Srinagar against the rights violations by Indian forces. The participants holding placards marched on the streets and staged a sit-in protest in the old city. The speakers on the occasion said that India had waged a war against the people of Kashmir.

Indian police arrested the Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Muhammad Yasin Khan, from his Lal Chowk office in Srinagar.

The Democratic Freedom Party has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, in a blatant violation of the Article 35A of Indian constitution, which prohibits outsiders from seeking jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have invited applications for the posts of professors, assistant professors and associate professors from across India for appointment on permanent basis in Kashmir. Legal experts have termed the move in contravention to the Article 35A of the Indian Constitution. Renowned lawyer, Sheikh Shakeel, in a media interview in Srinagar said, Jammu and Kashmir occupies a unique position in the Indian constitution and one cannot provide jobs to non-state subjects in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...