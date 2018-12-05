DFP concerned over deteriorating health of Shabbir Shah

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party has expressed concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail, saying that the Indian authorities are caging Kashmiris for their political ideologies.

A DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that most of the Kashmiri prisoners were facing serious health issues and their condition was deteriorating with each passing day. “Same is the case with DFP Chief Shabbir Ahmed Shah languishing in Tihar Jail for the past 17 months,” he said.

The DFP appealed to the UN Commissioner for Human Rights to take cognizance of the miserable plight of the Kashmiri detainees in Indian jail.

“Kashmiri political prisoners are treated like criminals and the jails have been turned into worst interrogation centres for them,” the spokesman said, adding that health of Shabbir Shah was deteriorating in Tihar Jail. He said that Shabbir Shah had been kept in abysmal conditions and deprived of basic health facilities, putting his life in serious danger.

Meanwhile, a DFP delegation visited Hurriyat leader Mushatq-ul-Islam’s residence at Batamaloo in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with his family over the shifting of Mushtaq along with other prisoners to a Haryana jail in India. The delegation termed the move as political vendetta.

Like this: Like Loading...