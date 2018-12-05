Human Rights Week: JRL holds candlelight protests in IOK

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Wednesday evening held candle light protests in different parts of the occupied valley in connection with ‘Human Rights Week’.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for weekly candlelight peaceful protests against human rights violations in Kashmir.

A JRL spokesperson said in Srinagar that people from several places including Wanganpora Eidgah, Chattabal, Anchar Soura, Nasrullah pora Budgam and other places staged candle light protests against the ongoing “human rights abuses in the territory.”

He said JRL urged people to lit candles and torchlights after evening prayers during the week to highlight human rights abuses/

