Inqilabi enquires about health of ailing Yasin Malik

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, visited the ailing Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, at a hospital in Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik is undergoing treatment in police custody at Soura Institute of Medical Sciences. He was shifted to the hospital after he complained of severe back pain during illegal detention at Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar. He was admitted to Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi visited the Soura hospital and enquired about the health of Muhammad Yasin Malik. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the ailing JKLF Chief.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi also condemned the continued detention of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders.

