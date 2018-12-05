KEA chief Yasin Khan arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan, from his Lal Chowk office in Srinagar to prevent him from leading anti-India demonstrations in connection with the World Human Rights Day.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has given a call for peaceful protests against human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week.

A KEA spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Muhammad Yasin Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, was whisked away to Kothi Bagh Police Station soon after he reached his office.”

The KEA and KTMF have condemned the police action.

