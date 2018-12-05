Mirwaiz condemns nocturnal raids, arrests in IOK

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned the nocturnal raids and the arrest of Hurriyat activists in the territory for participating in anti-India demonstrations in connection with Human Rights Week.

Taking to Twitter, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said during the raids the family members of pro-freedom activists were ruthlessly beaten and harassed.

“During nocturnal raids by police on the residences of resistance activists in Srinagar, family members were ruthlessly beaten and harassed. Many activists were arrested while others are on the run!”

Describing the crackdown as state aggression, the Mirwaiz asked whether peaceful candlelight protests against human rights abuses were posing a threat to the mighty rulers whose standard response is repression, repression and still more repression!

Human Rights Week is being observed in the occupied territory on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik from December 03.

