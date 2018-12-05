NIA produces three Kashmiri students in Punjab Court

Chandigarh, December 05 (KMS): New Delhi-based National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday produced three Kashmiri students, detained in a fake case, in a special court in Chandigarh, in Indian state of Punjab.

The court in its order remanded the students including Zahid Gulzar, Muhammad Idrees Shah and Yousuf Rafiq Butt to judicial custody.

The court fixed the next hearing on December 21. The students were arrested from an institute by Jalandhar police. The case was later transferred to the NIA.

