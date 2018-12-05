Raids on residences of Hurriyat leaders denounced

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations have strongly condemned the raids on the houses of resistance leaders and political activists, days ahead of the Human Rights Day, observed on 10th of December every year across the world.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “These raids are an attempt by the Indian authorities to stifle the voice of the Kashmiris, who are struggling against the continued Indian occupation and gross human rights violations in Kashmir.”

The statement said that the detention of leaders and activists was aimed at preventing them from spearheading a campaign to highlight during the ongoing human rights week the human rights abuses committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

“In order to prevent demonstrations and protests against the gross human rights violations in Kashmir, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Noor Muhammad Kalwaal, Bilal Siddiqi and many other leaders and activists continue to remain either in house detention or in jails,” the statement said.

Around the world, communities, groups and individuals every year are supposed to observe Human Rights Day to promote the Universal Declarations on Human Rights, but in occupied Kashmir this historical day witnesses brazen violations of all international norms by the so-called democratic India in terms of use of blatant force on peaceful protesters, the statement added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement strongly condemned the heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel and nocturnal raids on the residences of Hurriyat leaders and activists across the occupied territory.

Islami Tanzeem Azadi Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement also condemned the detention Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders.

Tehreek-e-Mazahmat in a statement criticized the authorities for arresting party Chairman, Bilal Ahmad Siddiqi, and his subsequent shifting to Srinagar Central Jail.

