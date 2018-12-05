Sehrai opposes Indian attempts to change J&K’s demography

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that the contemplated change into the procedure of issuing Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) by the authorities is a deliberate attempt to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the resistance leadership has a clear stand against India’s anti-Kashmir and anti-people policies. He said that the utter purpose of these efforts was to convert Muslim majority into a minority in Jammu and Kashmir so that desired results could be achieved in the plebiscite if held under the United Nation in the future.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said, India and its anti-Kashmir politicians are hell-bent upon changing the demographic character of Jammu and Kashmir by tampering with the State Subject laws which is a long-awaited dream of Hindu fascist organizations.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement denounced the house arrest of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. It termed the detention of party Chairman as part of India’s policy of vengeance against the resistance leadership.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in a statement said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were forced to spend fearful nights as a result of frequent crackdowns in every nook and corner of the territory. The Jamaat said, Indian forces’ personnel lay cordon of any village at free will and subject the residents to inhuman treatment.

