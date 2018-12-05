Traders hold protest in Srinagar against HR abuses

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, heeding to the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, hundreds of traders held a protest rally in Srinagar against the human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The protest was organized by ‘Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj’, one of the largest trade bodies in Kashmir. The traders holding placards marched on the streets and staged a sit-in protest in the old city.

The speakers on the occasion said that India had waged a war against the people of Kashmir, under which the youth were being targeted mercilessly. They said that human rights violations in occupied Kashmir were at its peak with unabated killings taking place day in and day out.

The participants of the protest appealed to the world community to raise its voice against the ongoing killings, arrest of innocent youth and harassment of people by the troops under the garb of cordon and search operations.

