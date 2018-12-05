Woman dies of tear smoke fired by Indian troops in Hajin

Srinagar, December 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a woman died due to cardiopulmonary arrest after the Indian forces fired tear smoke shells on peaceful protesters in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday evening.

Family of Hajira Begum (60), wife of Nazir Ahmad Dar said that died due to suffocation caused by teargas shells fired by the Indian troops to disperse protesters during a siege and search operation in the area.

The search operation was jointly launched by the Indian army’s 13RR Unit, Police and CRPF in Dangar Mohalla of Hajin.

Hajira was collecting charcoal in the front yard of her house in Dangar Mohalla area when the forces fired tear smoke shells near the higher secondary school in Mir Mohalla, said the relatives to journalists.

“There was a lot of smoke in the area and around our house. She (Hajira) felt unconscious as she had inhaled the tear smoke. She was an asthma and diabetic patient,” said a relative.

Meanwhile, BMO Hajin, Dr. Tariq Ahamd said that the woman was brought dead to the CHC Hajin. “She had died due to cardio pulmonary arrest”.

