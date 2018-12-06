Hurriyat leaders, activists hold candle light protests in IOK

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and activists organized candle light protests in Budgam and Magam areas respectively. This was done as per the program issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership urging people to observe Human Rights Week from Dec 3 to highlight the unabated human rights violations in the territory.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasions said authorities were desperately trying to hide the gross human rights abuses perpetrated by the Indian forces against the Kashmiris by not allowing even peaceful protests. They lamented that the Kashmiri people were even denied to hold candlelight and torch protests.

They reiterated their appeal to the international community and all human rights organizations to take serious note of the brazen rights violations committed by the occupational troops against the unarmed and defenceless Kashmiris and to make concrete efforts instead of issuing mere condemnations towards resolving the Kashmir dispute as promised to them by the UN through its resolutions.

They said the Indian forces and police have unleashed yet another arrest spree to sabotage these peaceful protests and, so far, hundreds of Hurriyat activists and youth have been arrested besides confining the Hurriyat leadership either to their houses or putting them in jails.

