Killing, destruction India’s democracy trademark

NIA court issues production order of Aasiya Andrabi

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the Indian troops are involved in killing, beating and arresting people without the discrimination of age and gender and vandalizing their property in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement from Srinagar’s Soura hospital where he is currently admitted for treatment of back pain said killing and destruction have become the trademark of Indian democracy in Kashmir. He maintained that the Indian rulers and their forces were treating Jammu and Kashmir as their conquered colony where all fundamental human rights were trampled by these brute forces with impunity.

Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in Kashmir. The traders assembled at Press Colony and chanted slogans against the Indian authorities for unleashing a reign of terror in the territory. Indian police subjected the protesters to brute force.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Hilal Ahmed War, and Kashmir Economic Alliance Co-Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar during raids on their residences in Srinagar, today.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act on Hurriyat activists, Altaf Ahmed Mir, Irshad Magray, Umar Nazir Butt, Ishfaq Ahmed Malla, Waqas Ahmed Malla and Mohammad Ashraf Dar. The statement termed it as a sheer injustice.

A special court of India’s National Investigation Agency issued a production warrant against Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, and Naheeda Nasreen for Wednesday. The NIA arrested the three Kashmiri women leaders on 6th of July, this year, and were shifted to New Delhi, the next day, in a fake case registered against them in April.

On the other hand, noted Indian rights activist and Secretary of All India Union of Forest Working People, Roma Mallick, while addressing a function in Jammu said, peoples in Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine are fighting for ‘Azadi’ from India and Israel who are exploiting their land and natural resources after calling them terrorists. Roma extended her support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination. She said it was shameful that the Indian Home Minister had called the stone-pelting Kashmiri children as ‘Pakistani agents’. A large number of peace and rights activists, students and journalists attended the function.

