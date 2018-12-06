Killing with impunity trademark of Indian democracy in IOK: Malik

JKLF holds candlelight protests in Srinagar, Budgam areas

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the Indian troops are involved in killing, beating and arresting people without the discrimination of age and gender and vandalizing their property with impunity in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a message from Srinagar’s Soura hospital where he is currently admitted for treatment of back pain said, “Killing young and old and women and children with impunity, beating, arresting and humiliating people without the discrimination of age and gender and burning and blasting down their residential houses have become the trademark of Indian democracy in Kashmir.”

“This colonial behaviour of Indian state is responsible for pushing Kashmiris to the wall and forcing our youth to tread the path of ultimate sacrifice,” he added.

Meanwhile, JKLF leaders and activists along with people from different walks of life continued their candlelight protests against ongoing Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir. They held protests at Aanchar Soura and Chattabal in Srinagar and in Budgam. Call for the week-long protests has been given by Joint Resistance Leadership in connection with the International Human Rights Day observed on December 10.

The leaders along with scores of activists participated in the protest programmes. Holding blazing candles and torches in their hands, the protesters marched peacefully and raised slogans against the ongoing human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

A message from the incarcerated party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, was also delivered on the occasion. In his message, Muhammad Yasin Malik said, Indian rulers and their forces are treating Jammu and Kashmir as their conquered colony. He said that villages in southern, northern and central districts of Kashmir had been turned into a battle ground where humanity was being trampled and humanness being subjected to worst dictatorship of army, paramilitary forces and police.

