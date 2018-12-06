Mass crackdown on resistance leaders in IOK condemned

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the authorities for launching a mass crackdown on resistance leaders and activists in the territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrests of Hurriyat leaders and activists across occupied Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, followed by nocturnal raids on the residences of Hurriyat activists ahead of the World Human Rights Day to be observed on December 10.

It said what can be more ironical that a massive crackdown has been launched to even stop peaceful events organised for observing Human Rights Week to highlight the grave rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory. It said entire resistance leadership has been caged either in homes or in police stations while youth too have been detained.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house detention for the past several days, in a statement in Srinagar said the rulers have already snatched all the rights from the resistance leaders, be it political, social and religious. He said, “At present Kashmir is witnessing the ultimate form of oppression where human values stand trampled under the boots of military might with the result every Kashmiri is feeling insecure,” he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing a party meeting in Jammu said that India had crossed all limits of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the world community to break criminal silence over genocide of Kashmiris in the territory.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Hilal Ahmad War and Javaid Ahmed Mir in their statements condemning the human rights violations in the territory said Kashmir is the only place where even a peaceful activity were not allowed.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces across the Valley. “The Indian forces have turned the entire Kashmir into a concentration camp and hundreds of people have been thrown into jails and torture centres,” the party added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) spokesman in a statement said those who participated in the peaceful candle light protests have either been detained or placed under house arrest. “From JKLF alone at least a dozen leaders have been detained by the Indian police for participating in the candle light protest,” he deplored.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in its statement said that southern districts of the occupied territory were witnessing a reign of terror and fresh arrests wherein, men, women and children were being harassed by the troops. The party appreciated the Pakistan government for its unwavering support to the Kashmir cause.

