NIA court issues production warrant against Aasiya, aides

New Delhi, December 06 (KMS): A special court of infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA), today issued a production warrant against Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen for December 12.

The NIA court issued the production warrant after taking cognisance of charge-sheet against them.

The NIA arrested the three Kashmiri women leaders on 6th of July, this year, and shifted them to New Delhi, the next day, in a fake case registered against them in April.

