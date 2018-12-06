Political settlement of Kashmir dispute stressed

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has said that Kashmir is a political dispute and should be resolved politically.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a condolence meeting in Hutmurah area of Islamabad district said Kashmir is not an issue of law and order but a political dispute involving the political future of the people of Kashmir. He said peace in the region would continue to remain elusive until the Kashmir dispute was settled in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Hilal Ahmed War, during a raid on his residence in Srinagar, today.

The police also arrested Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Co-Chairman, Farooq Ahmed Dar, along with KEA spokesman, Ajaz Ahmed Shahdhar, in Srinagar, today.

