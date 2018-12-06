Politicians failed to solve Kashmir issue: Ex Indian general

New Delhi, December 06 (KMS): A former Indian army general has said that the army had created an environment to resolve Kashmir but the elected governments failed to find any solution to the long-pending issue.

Lt. Gen. (Retd) H S Panag, who was posted as General Officer Commanding of the army’s Northern Command, Udhampur in Kashmir, wrote in The Print that the “unpopular coalition government could not provide the healing touch in Jammu and Kashmir.”

In his column, Panag said, “The current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Valley, is a classic example of our dithering political strategy.”

Panag putting his argument over the resolution of vexed Kashmir issue said the Indian army had created an enabling environment for politics to take centre stage and resolve the problem. “Politics did come to the fore, but instead of a solution we saw the revival of the insurgency,” he wrote in the article.

While quoting military theorist Carl von Clausewitz, who has said that ‘war is not a performance of senseless passion, but is controlled by political objective’ the former general said this is equally true for an ‘insurgency’.

He said once an environment has been created conducive, politics must take centre stage and military must fade into the background.

