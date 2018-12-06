Sehrai condemns slapping of PSA on party activists in IOK

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has condemned the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on party activists Altaf Ahmed Mir, Irshad Magray, Umar Nazir Butt, Ishfaq Ahmed Malla, Waqas Ahmed Malla and Mohammad Ashraf Dar.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said brazen display of invocation of draconian law against the Kashmiris illustrates sheer injustice on the part of authorities in occupied Kashmir. He said cases against dozens of pro-freedom leaders and activists are filed under the infamous law and then the detainees are shifted to different jails far-off from their native places. This is a travesty of justice and fundamental rights, he added.

He said slapping PSAs on Hurriyat leaders and activists had always been a tool of the rulers to try and force the people and leadership into submission. He said such moves had been tested in the past as well, but India had failed to make the people of IOK surrender before its military might.

Ashraf Sehrai expressed displeasure over the silence maintained by the international human rights organizations and said their negligence towards the Kashmiris’ detainees was disheartening.

