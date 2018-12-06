Traders demand end to human rights violations in IOK

Srinagar, December 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF) held a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in the territory.

The trades assembled at Press Colony in Srinagar and chanted slogans against the Indian authorities for unleashing a reign of terror in occupied Kashmir. Indian police subjected the protesters to brute force and arrested many traders during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj also staged a protest rally in Srinagar’s old city. Hundreds of shopkeepers took out a rally from Maharaj Gunj Park to Saraf Kadal Chowk.

Beopar Mandal President, Khurshid Ahmed Dalal, while addressing the protesters asked the authorities to stop human rights violations in Kashmir. “A war has been waged against the people of Kashmir under which our youth are being targeted mercilessly,” he said.

He said that violations of human rights are at their peak in occupied Kashmir where killings and use of pellets by the Indian forces’ personnel had become the order of the day.

