Demonstrations against HR abuses by Indian troops in IOK

JRL calls for shutdown in poll-bound areas tomorrow

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people including Hurriyat leaders, activists and lawyers staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas, today, in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week to draw attention of the world community towards the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Human Rights Week commenced on 3rd of December will continue till 9th December on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Scores of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists held demonstrations in Nowhatta, Hyderpora, Maisuma, Lal Chowk, and other localities of Srinagar and in Baramulla and Pulwama areas after Friday prayers, today. The protesters led by Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Muhammad Rafique Awaisi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Rameez Raja and Imtiaz Reshi, chanted high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The protesters also demanded an end to the detention of Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik and release of all political prisoners detained in various jails. Indian police used brute force on protesters in Nowhatta and other areas, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the police personnel.

Earlier, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that it was highly condemnable that all the resistance leadership had been caged ahead of the World Human Rights Day, the 10th December, and nocturnal raids were being conducted on activists while candle light vigil too was being disallowed. He urged the United Nations to take note of the ground situation in occupied Kashmir by sending a high level team to the territory.

The members of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir staged a demonstration in the High Court Complex, Srinagar, appealing to the international community to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for complete shutdown in poll-bound areas where polling for the 8th phase of the so-called Panchayat elections will be held, tomorrow. It urged the people to completely boycott the polling process.

Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from his residence in Islamabad town, today.

In Brussels, speakers at a Kashmir conference held in connection with the World Human Rights Day to be observed on 10th December expressed serious concern over the grave human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The conference was hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the European Parliament and the speakers included Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Julie Ward, Klaus Buchner, Wajid Khan, Barrister Stuart Stevens, Frank Schawalba-Hoth and Zubair Awan. A documentary film titled ‘Bruised Paradise’ depicting Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir was also screened on the occasion.

