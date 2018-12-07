Hurriyat leaders, activists hold protest demo in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), scores of leaders and activists of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, today, held a protest demonstration at Hyderpora in Srinagar in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has urged the people to observe Human Rights Week from December 3 to December 9 to draw attention of the world towards the human rights abuses by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The demonstration was participated by a large number of people including Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Muhammad Rafique Awaisi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous Wani and Rameez Raja.

Witnesses said that scores of Hurriyat leaders and activists assembled outside Hyderpora Jamia Masjid after congregational prayers and raised slogans against the massive human rights abuses by the troops.

The protesters also raised slogans in favour of Aazadi and denounced the unabated Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory. They also demanded end to the detention of Syed Ali Gilani and release of all illegally detained political prisoners lodged in various jails.

