IOK HCBA holds protest demo in Srinagar against HR abuses

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership held a protest demonstration at the High Court Complex in Srinagar, today, against the continued human rights violations by Indian troops.

The HCBA members raised slogans demanding end to human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian forces. They appealed to the international community to impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in the occupied territory.

It was also stated that the main reason for the rights violations in the territory is the non-resolution of the Kashmir dispute and that once Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people, the violations will come to an end automatically.

“There will be no killing on the borders and people will feel secured and there will also be no danger of war between the two neighboring countries, if the lingering dispute is resolved amicably,” the HCBA members added.

They also urged the Kashmiris to work cohesively and jointly to achieve right to self-determination and should not give any opportunity to anyone to cause any dissension in their ranks.

Those who spoke on the occasion include the HCBA President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, General Secretary, Mohammad Ashraf Butt, and Ghulam Nabi Shaheen.

