JKLF leaders, activists hold candlelight protests in IOK

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has said that the party leaders and activists held candlelight protests in Srinagar and Budgam against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week, a number of candle light protests were held in different areas of the Kashmir Valley. People at several places including Old City, Nawa Kadal, Chatabal Veer and Bemina Crossing in Srinagar and at Hakarmulla in Budgam assembled and staged candle light protests against the rights abuses by the troops, he added.

The spokesman said that despite heavy restrictions, spree of arrests and police intimidations, the JKLF leaders and activists, as a part of the Joint Resitance Leadership’s week-long programme, held candlelight protests to draw attention of the world towards the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. He said that holding torches and candles, the participants raised slogans against the stepped up Indian state terrorism in Kashmir.

He said that carious party leaders also addressed the protesters and delivered a message from illegally detained ailing party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, to them.

He also condemned the arrest of social activists, Shakeel Ahmed Batkoo and Shabbir Ahmad Dabla, from Koker Bazaar in Srinagar. He said the purpose of the arrest spree is to halt the ongoing people’s protests against human rights abuses by the Indian forces’ personnel.

