Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has strongly condemned the arrest of party chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and other Hurriyat leaders.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that police on Friday arrived at the residence of Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and placed him under detention.

The spokesman termed the arrest of party chairman and other resistance leaders as highly undemocratic actions and acts of political vendetta.

