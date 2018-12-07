JRL calls shutdown in IOK poll-bound areas tomorrow

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for shutdown in poll-bound areas in the 8th phase of Panchayat elections tomorrow.

The JRL in a joint statement issued in Srinagar asked people to observe complete shutdown in Hyhama, Kupwara, Hajin, Nadihal, Narwah, Boniyar, Qamarwari, B KPora, Narbal, Achgooze, Pampore, Imam Sahib and Qaimoh.

The JRL urged the people to completely boycott this futile exercise by staying away from the sham polls and give a message to India and the international community that they had no interest in the farcical elections but wanted their inalienable birthright to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...