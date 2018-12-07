Mirwaiz asks UN to send its team to take stock of IOK situation

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has termed the human rights situation as grim and urged the United Nations to take note of ground situation in Kashmir by sending a high-level team to the Valley.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was released from house detention an hour before Friday prayers, addressing Friday gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, “We have already welcomed the UNHRC report on human rights situation in Kashmir but it is time that a team be sent to Kashmir for spot inspection of the situation.”

He also said that it was highly condemnable that all the resistance leadership had been arrested ahead of the World Human Rights Day and nocturnal raids were being conducted on Hurriyat activists while candlelight vigil too was being disallowed.

Soon after the congregational prayers, a protest demonstration was held outside the Jamia Masjid against the rising graph of rights violations in Kashmir. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the human rights violations in the territory and urged the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Later, police used brute force on peaceful protesters and fired teargas shells on demonstrators.

