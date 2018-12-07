Mirwaiz-led forum condemns crackdown on pro-freedom people

Says even peaceful candle light vigil, sit-ins eye-sore for rulers

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has strongly denounced the massive crackdown by the occupation authorities on pro-freedom leaders, activists and trade bodies’ representatives across the territory.

A spokesman for the Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even holding peaceful candle light vigil and sit-in had become an eye-sore for the rulers. He said that it was highly condemnable that the people including political leaders and activists taking part in Human Rights Week (being observed from December 3 to December 9) were arrested and lodged in jails and police stations.

The spokesman said that the occupation authorities’ action of disallowing peaceful protests by using military might deserved strong condemnation. Indian forces’ personnel are scuttling every single programme of the resistance leadership and trade bodies aimed at highlighting the grave human rights situation in the occupied territory, he said.

The forum spokesman denounced the arrest of Hurriyat leader Hilal Ahmed War, Kashmir Economic Alliance Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar, Vice Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Shahdhar and others. He said that those claiming to be the champions of freedom of speech and democracy were themselves turning out to be the worst ever violators of the people’s rights as every single voice raised to highlight the pain and miseries of the Kashmiri people was suppressed through use of brute force.

The spokesman said that ahead of the World Human Rights Day (December 10) all top resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik besides scores of Hurriyat activists had been caged either in their homes or in jails and police lockups which was nothing but sheer political vengeance.

He pointed out that the bloodshed and the prevailing instability in occupied Kashmir were only because of the lingering Kashmir dispute and time was ripe for India to settle it once and for all. He urged the world community to put pressure on New Delhi to stop oppression and atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the arrest of pro-freedom leaders and activists across occupied Kashmir ahead of World Human Rights Day. He said that the entire resistance leadership had been caged either in homes or in various police stations while a large number of youth too had been arrested during night raids on the houses of pro-freedom activists where the inmates were beaten and harassed by the Indian police.

