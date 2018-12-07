UN urged to help end HR abuses in IOK

Srinagar, December 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi has expressed concern over the continued rights violations being committed by the Indian forces across the territory.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi addressing people at Kalantara in Baramullah said it was the responsibility of the international community to protect the human rights globally and come forward to stop rights abuses in the occupied territory.

He urged the international community to impress upon India to stop its ongoing systematic rights violations in Kashmir and added that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till achievement of the right to self-determination.

He condemned unabated rights violations including torture, extra-judicial killings, custodial deaths and disappearances, fake encounters, arbitrary detentions, destruction of houses, shops and villages, and using molestation of women as instrument of suppression in the occupied territory.

He was accompanied by party leaders, Shakeel-ur-Rehman and Ghulam Muhammad Mir.

