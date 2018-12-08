11 killed, several injured in Poonch road accident

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at least 11 passengers were killed and several others critically in a road accident in Mandi area of Poonch district, today.

A bus, which was on its way to Poonch from Loran, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Plera, resulting in the killing of at least 11 passengers and injuring of many others. The injured were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi for treatment. The number of deaths could rise as many injured persons were reported critical.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a tweet message expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. “Deeply grieved at the loss of lives in the tragic road accident at Poonch. My condolences to the affected families. Pray to almighty for speedy recovery of the injured,” the Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.

