Gilani expresses grief over loss of lives in IOK road accident

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has expressed deep condolence with the families of all those persons killed and injured after a bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge at Mandi Poonch.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar prayed for their heavenly abode and bestowal of forbearance to their near and dear ones. He expressed his anguish on the criminal negligence committed by the authorities for the disproportionate development of the whole Chenab valley.

He condemned the discrimination adopted by the authorities towards the Chenab region on the ground that the said area might not have any military significance so the highway running through this mountainous region have been left in the lurch to become open graves for the passengers of this area.

Syed Ali Gilani said, “Statistics regarding the accidents swallowing passengers on these dilapidated roads and highways present a dismal picture as compared to other militarily important roads running through the sky-high mountains.”

