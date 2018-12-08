India, Pakistan urged to initiate time-bound dialogue

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Party and Hurriyat leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has urged India and Pakistan to initiate a time-bound composite dialogue to settle all issues including the core issue of Kashmir.

Engineer Hilal War in a statement issued in Srinagar said unresolved Kashmir dispute is a nuclear flashpoint and is causing a potential threat of a nuclear war hovering over the entire region.

He said to avoid any likelihood of nuclear confrontation, which can engulf the entire world and disturb the international peace and security, a sustained dialogue between India, Pakistan and Kashmiris is imperative.

Hilal War said, “By creating a war-like situation, India cannot bypass or kill Kashmir dispute. India has but to concede the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir sooner or later. It is better and wiser to get engage in a meaningful and result oriented dialogue as early as possible,” he added.

