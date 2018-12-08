IOK HR body seeks report on torturing of civilian by troops

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the authorities through the Commissioner Secretary, Home Department, Director General of Police (DGP) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Pulwama to file a detailed report on severe torturing of a civilian, Tariq Ahmed Sheikh of Pulwama, by Indian troops earlier this month.

The Commission member, Dilshada Shaheen, issued the notice in response to a petition filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo. She called for response within one week from the officers concerned.

As per the petition, Indian Army personnel severely tortured Tariq Ahmed Sheikh of Othora, Pulwama, on the intervening night of December 3 and 4. “The forces’ personnel kept all family members in one separate room and ruthlessly tortured the victim with iron rod. They tried to burn him alive by opening the knob of gas pipe. The victim has suffered grave injuries,” the petitioner said.

The petitioner said, “The victim was asked to admit that he was a militant and was forced to hold gun. The victim was threatened and told that he would be killed and later labelled as a militant.”

The petitioner urged the Commission to ask the authorities, DGP, and SSP of Pulwama to lodge a case against the involved Indian army unit and conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

