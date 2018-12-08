JRL calls for shutdown in IOK on Monday

Transporters hold demonstration in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has called for complete shutdown on Monday to mark the International Human Rights Day, the 10th December, as Black Day to draw attention of the world towards the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in the territory.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that occupied Kashmir is the most militarized zone of the world where all rights of the people including right to life had been snatched by Indian troops. The leaders said that killings, arrests, restrictions, harassment and other atrocities by the occupational troops had become a routine matter in the territory. They deplored that the occupation authorities resorted to brute force and detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists to prevent even the holding of peaceful sit-ins and candlelight vigils in connection with the Human Rights Week announced by the JRL. The leaders appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grim human rights situation of occupied Kashmir and impress upon India to stop its state terrorism in the territory.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian state had long been denying the right to self-determination to Kashmiris and using military power to suppress their voice.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Transporters Welfare Federation held a peaceful protest demonstration at Pratap Park in Srinagar, today, in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week against the Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

Indian police arrested two persons including a woman in Pulwama district.

At least fourteen passengers were killed and several others critically injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Mandi area of Poonch district, today. Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their statements expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the road mishap.

In Islamabad, speakers at a seminar organized by Kashmir Media Service, today, welcomed the recent reports on Jammu and Kashmir issued by OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in the British Parliament that highlighted the human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. The speakers included Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Zafar Bangash, Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr Tughral Yamin, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Altaf Wani, Shahraz Asim and Ali Raza Syed.

