Transporters hold demo against HR abuses in IOK

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Transporters Welfare Federation held a peaceful protest demonstration in Srinagar, today, in connection with the ongoing Human Rights Week against the human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Human Rights Week is being observed from December 03 to December 09 on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to draw attention of the world community towards the human rights abuses by the troops in occupied Kashmir.

Scores of transporters assembled at Pratap Park in Srinagar and chanted slogans against the human rights violations.

Chairman of the federation, Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf, said that the drivers from various sections of society including rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers and mini bus service drivers participated in the protest.

