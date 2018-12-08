Slapping PSA repeatedly on Aalam mockery of justice: JKML

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that putting party chairman and senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, in jails on concocted charges and slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) repeatedly on him is a mockery of justice and democracy.

A JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a conspiracy was being hatched to keep Masarrat Aalam behind the bars. “There is no justification to keep him in jails. New ways and means are being devised to harass and intimidate Masarrat Aalam, but he will never succumb,” he added.

The spokesman said the administration has made its mind to keep Masarrat Aalam behind the bars and it is using PSA as a tool, otherwise, courts have repeatedly quashed his detention and directed his release but the administration, in violations of the court orders, is not releasing him.

He appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Council, International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and other rights bodies to come forward and take cognizance of the illegal detention of the JKML Chairman.

Masarrat Aalam was brought to Srinagar from Heeranagar Jail in Jammu and produced before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge in a fake case registered against him. He was later shifted back to the Heeranagar jail. The next hearing of the case is scheduled to be held on December 20.

