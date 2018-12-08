Speakers welcome OICHRC, UNHCHR reports on Kashmir

Islamabad, December 08 (KMS): Speakers at a seminar organized by Kashmir Media Service here in Islamabad, today, welcomed the recent reports on Jammu and Kashmir issued by OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in the British Parliament.

The speakers demanded International Commission of Inquiry for a comprehensive and independent investigation into human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. They also demanded repeal of draconian laws and halt to use of pellet guns on peaceful protesters in the territory.

They said that the Indian government should respect Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and asked the AJK government and Pakistan government to incorporate Kashmir studies in relevant courses.

The speakers included Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Zafar Bangash, Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dr Tughral Yamin, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Altaf Wani, Shahraz Asim and Ali Raza Syed.

