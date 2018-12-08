Yasin Malik denounces HR abuses by Indian troops in IOK

Srinagar, December 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has denounced the gross human rights’ violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said a state resorts to coercion and use of force and tramples on democratic norms and ethics when it has something to hide or deny. “Indian state has long been denying our freedom and right to self-determination and this is why it is using military power to suppress our voices,” he said.

He said what is being inflicted upon people of Kashmir, especially in south, north and central districts is unspeakable. “Torturing men, women and children has become a routine,” he added.

The JKLF Chairman said India is legalising killings and shielding criminal troops through draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFPSA). He said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had called for most sophisticated candlelight and torch-bearing protests against human rights abuses but India responded this exemplary peaceful protest with iron fist.

Muhammad Yasin Malik urged the world community and the international human rights organisations to take cognizance of the Indian aggression and human rights violations by its troops in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, following the JRL call to protest against human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, the JKLF leaders and activists along with scores of people organised candlelight protests at Ilahi Bagh in Srinagar and in Pampore area of Pulwama district.

On te other hand, the activists of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian also held candlelight protests at Sadakadal in Srinagar and in Sonawari area of Bandipora district.

