AFSPA causing death & destruction in Kashmir, Soz tells CWHRI

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): Senior Congress leader and former Indian minister, Professor Saifuddin Soz has said that the draconian law, Armed Forces Public Safety Act (AFSPA) has been causing death and destruction since it was imposed around three decades ago in Jammu and Kashmir.

Professor Soz in a letter to Director, Common Wealth Human Rights Initiative, Sanjoy Hazarika, urged him to lead a strong movement in India for revocation of the black law, AFSPA from Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Indian minister pointed out to Hazarika about pernicious provisions under section 4 of draconian law, under which even an ordinary soldier, without being accountable can do anything. “He can cause death of any person or destroy any property or do anything he likes to do at the spur of the moment in which he feels any harm is going to come to his/her,” Professor Soz said.

“I explained to Hazarika that since he (Soz) has himself found that AFSPA was harmful and it violated human rights enormously, I appealed to him to raise a strong movement for repealing the AFSPA,” he added.

