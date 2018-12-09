Candlelight protests held in occupied Kashmir

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the activists of Awami Action Committee (AAC) held a candlelight protest at Ahmad Nagar area of Srinagar.

The protestors raised slogans in favour of freedom and demanded end to human rights abuses in the territory.

Hurriyat forum and ACC activists held protests in length and breadth of Kashmir valley to aware the world community about the gross human rights violations unleashed on the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries (KCCI) also held a protest against the human rights violation in the Valley.

Scores of KCCI members headed by its president Sheikh Ashiq assembled at Srinagar’s Press Enclave and chanted slogans against HR violations.

