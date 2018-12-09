Denial of right to self determination biggest rights violation: DFP

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has impressed upon the United Nations Human Rights Commission to take cognizance of continued denial of the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The demand was made at a day-long programme held at its party head office in Srinagar in connection with the World Human Rights Day. The party in a statement issued at the end of the meeting said that the denial of right to self-determination was the biggest violation of rights, which is being committed by Indian in Kashmir.

The function was presided over by DFP Secretary General Mohammad Abdullah Tari and was attended by senior party office bearers and activists.

The speakers said it is imperative upon the world body of the United Nations to see whether its member states are following the conventions they are signatory to. “If any member state is found violating them it must be dealt with accordingly. It is important for the world body to save its credibility otherwise people world over are slowly losing their faith on United Nations and its concerned institutions.”

“ Ironically, India is not only rejecting the implementation of the resolutions passed by the UNSC but also denying the basic rights of the people of Jammu Kashmir,” the party said.

