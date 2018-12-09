Indian troops martyr three youth in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmir youth in Mujgund area of Srinagar.

The youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group of police. Four houses were also destroyed in the firing by the troops. The identity of the youth could not yet be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the killings triggered massive clashes in Mujgund and adjoining areas. The authorities suspended mobile and internet services immediately after the killings.

Earlier, three troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was going on till the filing of the report.

Like this: Like Loading...