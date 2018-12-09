Sehrai & others express concern over detainees’ health in jails

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed serious concern over the plight of detainees in jails in and outside the territory.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri prisoners stood as an eye-opener for the world community, especially the international organisations fighting for prisoners’ rights. He said that the United Nations was created to prevent human sufferings and upholding human rights, adding that while member states have the primary responsibility for protecting the lives and rights of their populations, the UN is obliged to step in when countries are unable or unwilling to do so.

He said, “Unfortunately, UN has failed to stop some of the most serious situations of human rights violations and atrocities against civilians in Kashmir by Indian forces.” He said prisoners including resistance leaders, pro-freedom activists and youths were facing enormous hardships in their prisons, which is a great cause of worry. He said that detained leaders and activists did not bear any criminal records. “Their only sin is that they demand their birthright to self-determination,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Mandi area of Poonch district where 14 people lost their lives and dozens were injured.

The TeH spokesman in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of party leaders, Umar Aadil Dar, Khan Sopori and Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, who are treated as slaves.

Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian President, Agha Syed Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored the silence of the United Nations over human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in his statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the health condition of party activists Assadullah Parray, M Amin Dar and Ishtiyaq Ahmad Wani. He said Assadullah Parray has been languishing in jails for last five years and has been kept in a very narrow cell in which he is not even able to move anywhere.

Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt, Abdul Aziz Dar, Firdous Ahmad Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone in their statements in Srinagar said India has no right to observe International Human Rights Day and urged the international community to play its role in settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

