Three more youth martyred by troops in IOK

IOK will shut on World Rights Day tomorrow

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmir youth including a minor in Mujgund area of Srinagar, today.

The youth were martyred during an 18-hour long cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group, last evening. The minor was identified as Mudasir Rashid Parray, a resident of Hajin area of Bandipora district. The troops also blew up five houses during the operation.

The killings triggered massive anti-India protests in Mujgund and adjoining areas of Srinagar city. Announcements were made through loudspeakers of the mosques asking people to come out of their houses and protest against the operation. Several people were injured when the troops opened fire on the protesters. At least, five youth with bullet and pellet injuries were brought to Soura and SMHS hospitals in Srinagar. The authorities suspended internet services. Earlier, five troops were injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown will be observed in occupied Kashmir, tomorrow, to mark the International Human Rights Day as Black Day. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint resistance Leadership to draw attention of the world towards the gross human rights violations committed by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees in jails. He said, the UN has failed to stop serious violations of human rights violations by Indian forces in Kashmir.

The activists of Awami Action Committee held a candlelight protest at Ahmad Nagar in Srinagar. Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries also held a protest at Srinagar’s Press Enclave ahead of the international human rights day.

The Kashmir Council-Europe organised a seminar in connection with Human Rights Day in Brussels. Speakers called for implementation of the demands containing in the latest report of the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights on the issue of rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and former Indian minister, Professor Saifuddin Soz in a letter to Director, Common Wealth Human Rights Initiative, Sanjoy Hazarika, said that the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act had been causing death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir.

