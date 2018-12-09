Yasin Malik sent back to police station

Srinagar, December 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, instead of releasing the ailing Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik from illegal detention, the Indian authorities sent him from Soura Institute of Medical Sciences to Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was undergoing treatment at Soura hospital after he felt severe pain in his back while undergoing illegal detention at Maisuma police station where he was lodged since November 19.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the shifting of ailing party chairman directly from Soura hospital to Kothi Bagh police station as the callous attitude of the authorities towards Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Meanwhile, police also shifted JKLF Zonal President Noor Muhammad Kalwal from Central Jail Srinagar to Shergadi police station under some concocted charges. JKLF Vice Chairman Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi is also languishing in Kothi-bagh Police station.

